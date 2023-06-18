NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on August 31st

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NBPE stock opened at GBX 1,558 ($19.49) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,541.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,572.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of £728.52 million, a PE ratio of -837.63 and a beta of 0.81. NB Private Equity Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 1,380 ($17.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,740 ($21.77).

Insider Transactions at NB Private Equity Partners

In other news, insider Trudi Clark bought 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($19.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,827.30 ($24,808.93). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

