RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of RBCP stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.96. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $127.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $3,319,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $36,677,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $5,733,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $24,332,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

