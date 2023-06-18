Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on July 5th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NYSE KYN opened at $8.28 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,417.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

