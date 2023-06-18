Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on July 5th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
NYSE KYN opened at $8.28 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
