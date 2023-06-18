AXS 2X PFE Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PFEL) Announces Dividend of $0.11

AXS 2X PFE Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PFEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1078 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

AXS 2X PFE Bull Daily ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFEL opened at $17.42 on Friday. AXS 2X PFE Bull Daily ETF has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $35.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS 2X PFE Bull Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS 2X PFE Bull Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS 2X PFE Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PFEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 26.04% of AXS 2X PFE Bull Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About AXS 2X PFE Bull Daily ETF

The AXS 2X PFE Bull Daily ETF (PFEL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pfizer Inc index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Pfizer stock. PFEL was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

