Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases 124 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.97 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24. The company has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

