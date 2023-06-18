Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $275,000 in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 612,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,005,000 after acquiring an additional 175,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

TA opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $88.55.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.