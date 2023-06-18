New England Research & Management Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE BEN opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

