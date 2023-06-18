Saxon Interests Inc. Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $281.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $287.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.