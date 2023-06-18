Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.09 and its 200-day moving average is $365.12. The company has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

