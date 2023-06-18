Saxon Interests Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 66,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 37,513 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYK opened at $199.91 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.89.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

