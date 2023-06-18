Saxon Interests Inc. Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $79.79 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,617 shares of company stock worth $6,189,818. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

