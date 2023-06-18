Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 97,131 Shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,131 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. owned 0.42% of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 527.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Price Performance

NURE stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.