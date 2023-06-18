Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

