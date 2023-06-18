New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $281,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DT shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $51.21 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,204,407 shares of company stock worth $943,753,778. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

