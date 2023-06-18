Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,489,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1,891.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WAT opened at $269.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.