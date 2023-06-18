New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 96,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE GMRE opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $624.50 million, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 494.12%.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.