F Thomson Leighton Acquires 271 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,016.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,688.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 273 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.69 per share, with a total value of $25,031.37.

On Monday, June 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.43 per share, with a total value of $25,048.53.

On Monday, June 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62.

On Thursday, June 1st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 272 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.06 per share, with a total value of $25,041.50.

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.96 per share, with a total value of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.52 per share, with a total value of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton bought 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $98.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

