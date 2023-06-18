Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $145,000 in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Alight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

