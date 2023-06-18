Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Update

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Insider Activity at Albemarle
In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 12.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 675,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $62,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Albemarle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $228.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.49. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
