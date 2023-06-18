New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $129.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

