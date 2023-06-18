Nick Daddario Sells 300 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 90 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,746.40.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.91.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.