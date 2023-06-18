Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 697,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 984,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 276,786 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

