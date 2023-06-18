Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $105.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

