Verity & Verity LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.39 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

