Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

