Verity & Verity LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

