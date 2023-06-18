Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $164.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.87 and a 200 day moving average of $164.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.77 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

