Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.80 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $270,382,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 814,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $128.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

