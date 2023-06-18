Centre Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.39 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

