Head-To-Head Review: BKF Capital Group (BKFG) & Its Competitors

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 83 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BKF Capital Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.32 billion $236.21 million 34.44

Analyst Recommendations

BKF Capital Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BKF Capital Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 608 2974 3374 119 2.42

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 8.41%. Given BKF Capital Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.92% 15.98% 8.42%

Summary

BKF Capital Group competitors beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

