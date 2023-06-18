Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

