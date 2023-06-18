Analyzing International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Rating) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LATAM Airlines Group and International Consolidated Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 International Consolidated Airlines Group 1 4 5 0 2.40

International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus price target of $133.95, suggesting a potential upside of 3,104.50%. Given International Consolidated Airlines Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Consolidated Airlines Group is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64% International Consolidated Airlines Group -1.10% -29.49% -1.03%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 28.44 $1.34 billion N/A N/A International Consolidated Airlines Group $10.00 billion 0.41 -$3.47 billion N/A N/A

LATAM Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 558 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom.

