PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $41.90. 746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

Get PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.