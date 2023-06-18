McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald's news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

