Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,758 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 53,299 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

