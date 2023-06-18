Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,010,000 after buying an additional 1,939,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,012,000 after buying an additional 184,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,764,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,752,000 after buying an additional 185,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,383,000 after buying an additional 607,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

RF opened at $18.12 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

