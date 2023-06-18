Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading 3% Higher

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.10.

About Yorkton Equity Group

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental investment properties and commercial units in British Columbia and Alberta. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

