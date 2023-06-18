Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Down 2.9%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.05 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80.05 ($1.00). Approximately 636,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,313,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.45 ($1.03).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The company has a market cap of £334.46 million, a PE ratio of -2,668.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.04.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd bought 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £5,082.88 ($6,359.96). Insiders own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

