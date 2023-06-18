Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.2 %

STLD stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.