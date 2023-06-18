Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 37,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hims & Hers Health worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 665,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 123,189 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIMS opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $83,292.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 422,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $83,292.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 422,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 15,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $163,667.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,660 shares of company stock worth $1,788,402. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

