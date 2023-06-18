Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Shares Down 0.5%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 219.52 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.77). 23,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 154,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.78).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 210.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.62 million, a P/E ratio of -182.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In other Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust news, insider Karen Brade bought 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £9,952.75 ($12,453.39). Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

