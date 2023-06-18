Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 235,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DEO opened at $173.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Diageo

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,964.44.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.