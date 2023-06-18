Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,036 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

