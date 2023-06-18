Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 16,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 189,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$254.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

Further Reading

