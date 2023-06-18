Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $868.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

