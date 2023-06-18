Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $895,000 Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of BP by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $35.35 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 billion. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

