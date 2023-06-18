Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

