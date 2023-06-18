Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

BSX stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,688 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,132. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.