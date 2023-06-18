Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

SYY opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

