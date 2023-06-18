Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $137.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.